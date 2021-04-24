Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

