Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $93.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,374,860 shares of company stock worth $218,384,897. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.