Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €175.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAE. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €199.75 ($235.00).

ETR SAE opened at €182.40 ($214.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €186.82 and its 200-day moving average is €170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €64.70 ($76.12) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.69.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

