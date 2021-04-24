Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $430.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

