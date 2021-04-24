Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SMT opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$682.18 million and a PE ratio of 23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$99.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

