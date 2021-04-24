Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $109.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $110.00 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $157.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $477.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $528.35 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $548.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIR. National Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $3,306,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 142,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $558.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

