Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of WAF opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €123.34.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.