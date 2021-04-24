Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.83. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 1,077,415 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 186.24% and a negative return on equity of 192.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

