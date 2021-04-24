SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $276,390.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -145.39 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SiTime by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

