Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $51.90 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $43,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

