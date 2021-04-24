Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $2.71 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00005494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $54.22 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00270160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.80 or 0.01016783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.34 or 1.00117049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00617127 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.