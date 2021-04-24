Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR opened at $112.72 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.