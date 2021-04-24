Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $124.93

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.93, but opened at $115.60. Sleep Number shares last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 11,585 shares traded.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

