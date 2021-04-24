SLM Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

