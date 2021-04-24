SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.35

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$28.35 and last traded at C$28.33, with a volume of 54796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRU.UN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

