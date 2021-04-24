Smith & Nephew’s (SN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,766.86 ($23.08).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,496.03. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.