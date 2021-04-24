Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 340.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $604,687.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,498,950.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

