Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SVNLY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

