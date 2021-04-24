Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SLNO stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. State Street Corp increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 85,880 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

