Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLDB. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.08. 545,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,206,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

