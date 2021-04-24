Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.22

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and traded as high as $28.59. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 68,524 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on SKHHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

