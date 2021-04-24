Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.38. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRNE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 5,190,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,086,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

