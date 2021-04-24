South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.