Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Posts Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $40.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $41.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

