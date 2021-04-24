SparksPay (SPK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $49,297.52 and $17.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007559 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,820,087 coins and its circulating supply is 9,727,506 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

