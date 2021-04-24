Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on DALXF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

DALXF stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

