SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

