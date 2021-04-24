SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stake Raised by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 1,513,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,220. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

