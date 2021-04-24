SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 2.83% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $48,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 147,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

