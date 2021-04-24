Spectris’ (SEPJF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spectris currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

