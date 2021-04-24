Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VISL opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

In other Vislink Technologies news, CEO Carleton M. Miller purchased 17,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,451.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

