Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,719 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

APTX stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

