Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 620,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 201,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

