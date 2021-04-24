Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $44,000 in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Robert Wilson acquired 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,799,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,862.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

