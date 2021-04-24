Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $44,000 in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

In related news, Director John Robert Wilson purchased 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,862.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.