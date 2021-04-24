Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $139,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,863 shares of company stock worth $227,375. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AESE opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.