SS&C Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,277 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,603% compared to the average volume of 75 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

