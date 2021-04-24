S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

STBA opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $35.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, President David G. Antolik acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

