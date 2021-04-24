STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after buying an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,920,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 157,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $133.80 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

