Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $213.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.43 million and the lowest is $203.98 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $160.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $998.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.57 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 966,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

