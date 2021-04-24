Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $84,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

