State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $256.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.47. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.