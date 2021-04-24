State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

