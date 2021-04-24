State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXRT opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

