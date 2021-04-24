State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,050 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

