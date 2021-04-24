State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,120 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after purchasing an additional 851,128 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,547,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $10,390,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $219,393.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,600 shares of company stock worth $2,388,825. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

