Stephens Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $70.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target upped by Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.45.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.