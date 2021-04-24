StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,618 shares.The stock last traded at $32.98 and had previously closed at $32.60.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,605,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

