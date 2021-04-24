Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.