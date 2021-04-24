Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,364 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,206% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,909. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.